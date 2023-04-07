Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GM self-driving unit Cruise recalls 300 vehicles after crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GM self-driving unit Cruise recalls 300 vehicles after crash

GM self-driving unit Cruise recalls 300 vehicles after crash

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

07 Apr 2023 08:21PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2023 08:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise is recalling the automated driving software in 300 vehicles after a March 23 collision with a San Francisco bus.

The collision resulted from an automated vehicle inaccurately predicting the movement of an articulated San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority bus, Cruis said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing made public on Friday.

Cruise said the software in the 300 vehicles was updated on March 25 to address concerns the system "may inaccurately predict the movement of articulated vehicles such as buses and tractor trailers".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.