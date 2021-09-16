Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks

GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks

FILE PHOTO: A close-up view of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle logo is seen at Stewart Chevrolet in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

16 Sep 2021 07:19AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 07:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : General Motors Co on Wednesday recommended that Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle owners parking in decks do so on the top floor or on an open level, at least 50 feet away from other vehicles, citing potential fire risks.

The precaution would "reduce potential damage to structures and nearby vehicles in the rare event of a potential fire," a company spokesman said in an email. GM sent a notice to consumers who had asked about parking issues, he added.

GM had previously asked owners to park Bolt vehicles outdoors, away from structures, and to not charge them overnight.

GM also urged owners to not leave Bolt EVs charging unattended, even if using a charging station in a parking deck. Bloomberg News reported the recommendation earlier.

GM in August widened its Bolt recall to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules, at a cost now estimated at US$1.8 billion after reports of 10 fires. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from GM battery supplier LG.

Last week, the largest U.S. automaker said it would extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant by two weeks in the aftermath of the Bolt battery issue recall.

GM said the extension of the production halt at its Orion Assembly plant that will go through at least Sept. 24 was "a result of a battery pack shortage" related to the recall.

GM will not resume Bolt production or sales until it is satisfied that the recall remedy will address the fire risk issue, it added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us