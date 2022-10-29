Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GM temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GM temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter

GM temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter

FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

29 Oct 2022 05:42AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2022 05:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said late on Friday it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company.

The largest U.S. automaker said it was "engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising."

Musk is also chief executive of GM rival Tesla Inc.

GM said its "customer care interactions on Twitter will continue."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.