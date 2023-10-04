Logo
Business

GM third-quarter US sales surge 21% on resilient demand for SUVs, pickups
Business

GM third-quarter US sales surge 21% on resilient demand for SUVs, pickups

GM third-quarter US sales surge 21% on resilient demand for SUVs, pickups
FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
04 Oct 2023 12:03AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 01:01AM)
General Motors Co's third-quarter US auto sales jumped about 21 per cent, the company said on Tuesday (Oct 3), fuelled by improved supply and sustained demand for its SUVs and pickup trucks.

The Detroit automaker's quarterly sales rose to 674,336 vehicles, from 555,580 vehicles a year earlier.

US automakers have benefited from buyers snapping up more new vehicles for personal mobility against the background of better supplies and attractive financing offers.

Rival Toyota Motor Corp reported a 12.2 per cent rise in third-quarter US auto sales. Kia and Hyundai have also posted higher US sales for the quarter.

However, the ongoing coordinated strike from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union targeting some facilities at the Detroit Three automakers has threatened the supply of new vehicles in the fourth quarter.

GM said on Tuesday it had 442,586 vehicles in inventory.

While it did not address the impact of the latest strike, a 40-day UAW strike in 2019 led to a 6 per cent fall in sales in the fourth quarter of that year and cost the automaker US$3.6 billion.

Source: Reuters

