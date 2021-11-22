Logo
GoDaddy security breach exposes WordPress users' data
FILE PHOTO: The company logo and ticker for GoDaddy Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

22 Nov 2021 11:14PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 11:10PM)
Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc said on Monday email addresses of up to 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers had been exposed in an unauthorized third-party access.

The company said the incident was discovered on Sept. 6 and the third-party accessed the system using a compromised password.

"We identified suspicious activity in our Managed WordPress hosting environment and immediately began an investigation with the help of an IT forensics firm and contacted law enforcement," Chief Information Security Officer Demetrius Comes said in a filing.

The company, whose shares fell about 1.6per cent in early trading, said it had immediately blocked the unauthorized third party, and an investigation was still going on.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

