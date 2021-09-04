Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GoDaddy terminates hosting of Texas anti-abortion tip website
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GoDaddy terminates hosting of Texas anti-abortion tip website

04 Sep 2021 05:59AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 06:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUSTIN :Website hosting service GoDaddy Inc on Friday terminated services for the owner of an anti-abortion website that allows people to report suspected abortions in Texas.

"Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy's terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider," the company said in a statement.

Texas has imposed a near-total ban https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-declines-block-texas-abortion-ban-2021-09-02 on abortions, which took effect early on Wednesday and leaves enforcement up to individual citizens, enabling them to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. Citizens who win such lawsuits would be entitled to at least US$10,000.

Portions of the website which allow people to submit anonymous tips on suspected abortions on Friday showed a GoDaddy notification saying the site had been locked down.

Texas Right to Life, the anti-abortion group owning the website, in a statement said it will not be silenced, adding that it would put its website back up.

"Our IT team is already in process of transferring our assets to another provider and we'll have the site restored within 24-48 hours," a spokeswoman for the group said.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon;Editing by Sandra Maler and Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us