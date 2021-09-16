Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro to go public via US$2.35 billion SPAC deal

TAIPEI: Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro, which is partly backed by Singapore state investor Temasek, said on Thursday (Sep 16) that it will go public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that sets its enterprise value at US$2.35 billion.

Gogoro - which has been pushing to expand overseas - will merge with Poema Global Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and list on NASDAQ.

"The NASDAQ will validate further and give the publicity and stage that Gogoro needs in order to perform and also to be recognised as a global company with global resources," founder and CEO Horace Luke told Reuters.

"It's going to be a really amazing ride for Gogoro."

The Taipei-based company, which is known for its battery distribution network for riders, has in recent years launched scooter-sharing services in Europe and battery sharing infrastructure in Japan.

It also unveiled plans this year to enter the Indian and Chinese markets via tie-ups with Hero MotoCorp, Dachangjiang Group and Yadea Group Holdings.