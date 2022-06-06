Gojek CEO resigns to join parent GoTo's board of commissioners

JAKARTA: Indonesia's biggest technology company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk said on Monday (Jun 6) that the head of its ride-hailing business Gojek will resign to join the group's board of commissioners to support senior leaders.

The move is the first major management change since the company went public in April after a US$1.1 billion initial public offering.

"After almost a decade of leading Gojek, I feel that the time is right for me to move to a less day-to-day role," Gojek Chief Executive Kevin Aluwi said in a statement.

"As a member of the board of commissioners, I will continue to be involved at a strategic level with GoTo management, and also have more time to explore my personal interests within the technology space."

GoTo said its group Chief Executive Andre Soelistyo would assume Aluwi's responsibilities at the senior level and it would not be looking for a successor.