Gold hits second record high in three days as US, EU lob fresh salvos over Greenland

SYDNEY: Gold prices surged ⁠to a record high above US$4,800 per ounce on Wednesday (Jan 21), buoyed by safe-haven demand and a softer dollar as United States President Donald Trump's pursuit of Greenland threatened to reignite a trade war with Europe and upend the NATO alliance.

Spot gold rose 1.2 per cent to US$4,821.26 per ounce by 2.26am GMT (10.26am, Singapore time), after scaling a record US$4,843.67 earlier in ‍the session.

US gold futures for ⁠February ‍delivery climbed 1 per cent to US$4,813.50 per ounce.

The precious metal, a key go-to in times of turmoil, has now surpassed a record high it reached on Monday when it peaked at US$4,690.59.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It's the loss of trust in the US caused by Trump's moves over the weekend to tariff European countries ⁠and increase his coercion in trying to take Greenland. (The move in gold) reflects fears about global geopolitical (tensions)," ‍said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com.

On Tuesday, Trump said there was "no going back" on his goal to control Greenland, refusing to rule out taking the Arctic island by force and lashing out at NATO allies.

He later said: "We will work something out where NATO is going to be very happy and where we're going to be very happy."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel ‌Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated, in a scathing criticism of Trump's threat of steep tariffs at ‍Davos ‌if Europe does not let him take over Greenland.

