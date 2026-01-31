Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump Fed pick

NEW YORK: Gold and silver prices dived on Fridayv (Jan 30) and European stock markets ended the week up while Wall Street pulled back with investors reassured by US President Donald Trump's pick to take over as head of the Federal Reserve.

The precious metals, viewed as safe-haven investments, had already begun sliding on reports, later confirmed, that Trump had nominated former Fed official Kevin Warsh to replace Jerome Powell as chair of the US central bank.

Trump announced his choice on Friday on social media, saying that Warsh, a former Morgan Stanley investment banker and Fed governor, "will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best".

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group, said the "interesting pick ... may give the market some hope that Fed independence will be preserved".

Trump's personal attacks on Fed boss Jerome Powell - set to depart in May - have fuelled widespread fears among investors that the central bank's policy independence is under threat, potentially posing an inflation risk to the US economy.