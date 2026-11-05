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Goldman, Apollo seek buyers for $40 billion SpaceX AI chip deal, Bloomberg News reports
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Goldman, Apollo seek buyers for $40 billion SpaceX AI chip deal, Bloomberg News reports

Goldman, Apollo seek buyers for $40 billion SpaceX AI chip deal, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: The SpaceX logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 Nov 2026 05:54AM
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Nov 4 : Goldman Sachs and Apollo Global Management are in talks with investors to sell portions of a roughly $40 billion financing deal for SpaceX's AI chips, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The two firms have begun approaching potential buyers for the multi-tranche financing, with some investors being asked to purchase stakes of up to $500 million ahead of the formal syndication process, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, structured to keep debt off SpaceX's balance sheet, is the largest arrangement of its kind for GPUs on record, the report said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

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Goldman Sachs declined Reuters request for comment, while Apollo Global and SpaceX did not immediately respond.

SpaceX said in October that an affiliate of Apollo Global Management would buy AI chips and server hardware and lease them to the company in a deal involving about $40 billion in principal payments.

The leases will run for a little over five years from the equipment's delivery, which is expected in the first half of 2027. The deal is aimed at financing SpaceX's growing computing needs as it expands its AI business.

Source: Reuters
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