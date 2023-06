HONG KONG : Goldman Sachs Group is cutting more than 30 banking jobs in Asia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as a challenging markets environment weighs on Wall Street banks' dealmaking and trading revenues.

The reduction in regional jobs, most of which are in the global banking & markets division, started on Wednesday, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.