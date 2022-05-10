Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Goldman Sachs adds to China leadership team - memo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Goldman Sachs adds to China leadership team - memo

Goldman Sachs adds to China leadership team - memo

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

10 May 2022 04:17PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 04:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Goldman Sachs has appointed banker E.G. Morse as a co-head of its China business and to lead the bank's China global markets business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Morse will relocate from Singapore to Shanghai and will serve as a co-head of Goldman Sachs China alongside Wei Cai and Sean Fan, the memo said.

He is currently head of Goldman Sachs Singapore and head of its Asia Pacific Ex-Japan Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Sales business.

Goldman Sachs has appointed James Ellery and Faisal Shamsee to co-head it Singapore business, a separate announcement said.

Ellery will relocate from Hong Kong to Singapore and is currently the head of global currencies and emerging markets in Asia Pacific within the bank's global markets division.

Shamsee is the head of Singapore Engineering and co-head of its core engineering team in Asia Pacific.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us