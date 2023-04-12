Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Goldman Sachs to enter transaction banking business in Japan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Goldman Sachs to enter transaction banking business in Japan

Goldman Sachs to enter transaction banking business in Japan

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

12 Apr 2023 10:25AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 10:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it is launching its transaction banking business for corporate clients in Japan, as the U.S. investment bank expands in the world's third-largest economy.

Goldman, which received its Japanese banking license in 2021, will provide clients with treasury services including deposits, cash management and cross-border payments into over 160 countries in more than 120 currencies, it said.

The service will be based on its cloud platform that was first launched in the United States in 2020, and Japan will be the first country in Asia to start it, the bank said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.