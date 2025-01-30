Goldman Sachs hires Amazon exec in senior AI engineering role

NEW YORK : Goldman Sachs has hired Daniel Marcu from Amazon.com as its global head of artificial intelligence engineering and science to help develop and refine artificial intelligence platforms and products, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Before joining Goldman, Marcu was vice president of Web and Knowledge Services in Alexa Information and then Amazon Artificial General Intelligence, the memo said.

He joins a roster of technology experts at Goldman that includes Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti, who also worked at Amazon Web Services.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said during the bank's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier this month that Goldman is leveraging AI solutions to scale and transform its engineering capabilities, simplify and modernize its technology, and drive productivity.

The Wall Street bank is also rolling out a generative AI assistant to its bankers, traders and asset managers, the first stage in the evolution of a program that will eventually take on the traits of a seasoned Goldman employee, Argenti told CNBC on Jan. 21. Goldman confirmed the comments.

The bank has released a program called GS AI assistant to about 10,000 employees so far, with the goal that all the company's knowledge workers will have it this year, Argenti said.

The memo announcing Marcu's appointment also said Rahul Sharma will continue to serve as head of GS AI platform engineering, reporting to Marcu, and Bing Xiang will continue to serve as head of AI Research within Engineering, also reporting to Marcu.

Marcu brings more than three decades of experience in research and development organizations including leadership positions in academia, start-ups and large multinational services and technology companies.

He also worked at the Information Sciences Institute and University of Southern California for more than 20 years.