Business

Goldman Sachs may exit partnership with Apple - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
01 Jul 2023 04:18AM (Updated: 01 Jul 2023 04:23AM)
:Goldman Sachs is considering exiting its partnership with Apple, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The iPhone-maker and Goldman Sachs started rolling out a virtual credit card in 2019.

The bank is in talks with American Express to take over its Apple credit card and other ventures with the tech giant, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple, Goldman Sachs and American Express did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Apple said earlier this year that it will partner with Goldman Sachs to offer high-yield savings to card customers as banks compete for customer dollars.

Source: Reuters

