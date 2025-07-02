Goldman Sachs names Raghav Maliah as global chairman of investment banking, memo shows

HONG KONG :Goldman Sachs has appointed Raghav Maliah as a chairman of investment banking, a global position that he will take on alongside his existing regional responsibilities, according to a memo issued by the bank on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs confirmed the details outlined in the memo.

Raghav will continue to serve as co-head of mergers & acquisitions in Asia Pacific, and head of the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Group in Asia Pacific Ex-Japan, according to the memo.

Raghav, a member of Goldman Sachs' Asia Pacific Management Committee, joined the firm in 2000 as an associate. He was named managing director in 2006 and partner in 2010.

The Wall Street firm has pledged to capitalise on a major revamp in Asia to capture a larger share of the investment banking market and tap into "strong tailwinds", the bank's newly appointed regional investment banking chief told in an interview with Reuters last month.