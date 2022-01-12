Goldman Sachs raises China property HY 2022 default rate to 19per cent

LONDON : Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it now expected almost a fifth of lower-rated Chinese property firms to default this year, although it could be almost a third in a more severe scenario.

The U.S. investment bank raised its base case default rate estimate to 19per cent from 11per cent previously and its downside case estimate to 31.6per cent from 25.4per cent.

"Whilst there have not been many incidences of payment defaults in recent weeks, stresses are picking up," Kenneth Ho wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

"The coming months will see heavy bond maturities across China Property HY, with potentially more maturity extensions/bond exchanges to emerge, as well as payment defaults."

Goldman Sachs estimates high yields firms have US$3.6 billion worth of bonds maturing by the end of the month, followed by US$3.3 billion in March and another US$3.7 billion in April.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)