Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Goldman Sachs revises up forecast path for USD/JPY to reflect more persistent US hiking cycle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Goldman Sachs revises up forecast path for USD/JPY to reflect more persistent US hiking cycle

Goldman Sachs revises up forecast path for USD/JPY to reflect more persistent US hiking cycle

FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

09 Nov 2022 08:07PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 08:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Goldman Sachs analysts have revised up their projections for the dollar versus the Japanese yen, mainly to reflect a "more persistent U.S. hiking cycle than initially anticipated.

The U.S.-based bank now expects the U.S. dollar at 155 yen in three months (previously 150), 155 in six months (135) and 140 in 12 months (125).

    The yen is particularly sensitive to moves in U.S. rates as Japanese authorities have stuck firmly to their ultra-dovish monetary policy stance, causing the gap between U.S. and Japanese benchmark yields to widen.

It has been one of the worst performing major currencies in 2022, having lost over 20 per cent against the dollar, prompting authorities to intervene to strengthen the currency for the first time since 1998 in September.

The dollar, on Wednesday, was last at 145.7 yen having hit 151.9 in October, its highest since 1990.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.