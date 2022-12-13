Logo
Goldman Sachs says China's reopening could lift oil by 15/bbl
Business

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wearing face masks walk under surveillance cameras on a street, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
13 Dec 2022 12:00AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 12:18AM)
China's loosening COVID-19 rules would likely lead to higher oil demand and in turn prices might increase by around US$15 per barrel, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Sunday (Dec 11).

"Chinese oil demand could rise by 1 million barrels per day on average from 2022 to 2023," the bank's Economics Research unit said.

Oil prices jumped on Monday having posted losses in the last six sessions on growing recession fears.

Analysts at Goldman also noted that the benefit to metals end-use demand from China reopening is likely limited, "as service sectors outperform goods sectors, infrastructure investment slows, and property recovery may not be robust next year."

Source: Reuters

