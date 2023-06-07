Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Goldman Sachs to start trading Japan power futures - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Goldman Sachs to start trading Japan power futures - sources

07 Jun 2023 12:40PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2023 12:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Goldman Sachs Group plans to establish a desk in Tokyo to start trading Japanese power derivatives, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

More foreign energy companies and banks are seeking access to the Japanese power market, which was launched in 2016 in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, spurring trade activity by generators, consumers, and distributors.

An interest in trading rose amid growing liquidity in Japan's power futures markets as the volatility of electricity prices surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The power crisis heightened the need for hedging among power suppliers and buyers, according to the sources.

Goldman Sachs has hired some traders in Tokyo, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is still confidential.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.