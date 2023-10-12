Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia as 1MDB settlement dispute escalates: Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia as 1MDB settlement dispute escalates: Bloomberg News

Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia as 1MDB settlement dispute escalates: Bloomberg News

Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/ File Photo

12 Oct 2023 05:39AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2023 05:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Goldman Sachs Group is suing Malaysia in a UK court amid festering disagreement over a settlement tied to its role in the 1MDB investment-fund scandal, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"Today, we filed for arbitration against the Government of Malaysia for violating its obligations to appropriately credit assets against the guarantee provided by Goldman Sachs in our settlement agreement and to recover other assets," a spokesperson for the bank told Reuters.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday in the London International Court of Arbitration, the Bloomberg News report said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.