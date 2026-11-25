Nov 24 : Goldman Sachs said strong US data-center power capacity growth is likely to continue through 2028, posing upside risks to power and natural gas demand as the AI boom drives the construction of more, larger and increasingly power-dense facilities.

• The brokerage said an additional 52 gigawatts of data-center power capacity could come online in 2028

• "Year-to-date, data-center power capacity and demand have increased by nearly 30 per cent in the US, contributing to more than one third of US total power demand growth," Goldman said in a note dated Tuesday

• The rapid expansion could further tighten US power markets and increase natural gas demand, reinforcing Goldman's bullish outlook for Henry Hub gas prices between 2028 and 2030

• The brokerage, however, said potential policy shifts following the midterm elections could moderate the upside risk

• "We expect growth acceleration in data centers to be driven not only by a higher volume of facilities, but by increasingly larger physical footprints and higher power density," the note added

• Democrats' victories in November's midterm elections, including wins in Republican strongholds and major data center hubs Texas and Georgia, are expected to usher in divided government and could lead to greater scrutiny of data center development