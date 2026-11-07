Google acquires Wyoming data center site from AI infrastructure firm Crusoe

Nov 6 : Google has acquired Crusoe's data center site in southeast Wyoming, the AI infrastructure developer said on Friday, a day after the Alphabet unit announced a $17-billion investment in the project.

Here are some details:

• Google announced the investment on Thursday to build its first data center in Wyoming, expanding its AI infrastructure despite growing political opposition to such projects in parts of the US

• Crusoe said it has completed its involvement in the project's pre-development phase, which included site selection, government approvals and power strategy

• The deal's financial terms were not disclosed

• The campus was initially developed by Crusoe and Tallgrass Energy

• Google on Thursday said it would build the facility in partnership with Tallgrass Energy, as well as Black Hills Energy, American Electric Power and Related Digital

• Crusoe Chief Executive Chase Lochmiller said the company has more than 6 gigawatts of contracted capacity and over 40 gigawatts in its development pipeline

• Crusoe added that it is developing another Google data center campus in Armstrong, which it announced earlier this year