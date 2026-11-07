Logo
Logo

Business

Google acquires Wyoming data center site from AI infrastructure firm Crusoe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Google acquires Wyoming data center site from AI infrastructure firm Crusoe

Google acquires Wyoming data center site from AI infrastructure firm Crusoe

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is displayed during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

07 Nov 2026 04:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 6 : Google has acquired Crusoe's data center site in southeast Wyoming, the AI infrastructure developer said on Friday, a day after the Alphabet unit announced a $17-billion investment in the project.

Here are some details:

• Google announced the investment on Thursday to build its first data center in Wyoming, expanding its AI infrastructure despite growing political opposition to such projects in parts of the US

• Crusoe said it has completed its involvement in the project's pre-development phase, which included site selection, government approvals and power strategy

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The deal's financial terms were not disclosed

• The campus was initially developed by Crusoe and Tallgrass Energy

• Google on Thursday said it would build the facility in partnership with Tallgrass Energy, as well as Black Hills Energy, American Electric Power and Related Digital

• Crusoe Chief Executive Chase Lochmiller said the company has more than 6 gigawatts of contracted capacity and over 40 gigawatts in its development pipeline

• Crusoe added that it is developing another Google data center campus in Armstrong, which it announced earlier this year

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement