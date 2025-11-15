Logo
Google ad tech antitrust trial closing arguments moved back
FILE PHOTO: The new Google logo is seen in this illustration taken May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Nov 2025 06:55AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2025 07:04AM)
WASHINGTON :A final plea by Alphabet's Google to avoid a breakup of its advertising technology business in a U.S. court has been moved to November 21, the court said.

Closing arguments for the Google trial were previously scheduled for Wednesday, according to a notice from U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia.

Brinkema ruled in April that the company holds two illegal ad tech monopolies, and she is now considering what Google must do to restore competition.

The Department of Justice and a coalition of states have asked the judge to make Google sell its ad exchange, AdX, where online publishers pay Google a 20 per cent fee to sell ads in auctions that happen instantly when users load websites.

Source: Reuters
