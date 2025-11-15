Google ad tech antitrust trial closing arguments moved back

WASHINGTON :A final plea by Alphabet's Google to avoid a breakup of its advertising technology business in a U.S. court has been moved to November 21, the court said.

Closing arguments for the Google trial were previously scheduled for Wednesday, according to a notice from U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia.

Brinkema ruled in April that the company holds two illegal ad tech monopolies, and she is now considering what Google must do to restore competition.

The Department of Justice and a coalition of states have asked the judge to make Google sell its ad exchange, AdX, where online publishers pay Google a 20 per cent fee to sell ads in auctions that happen instantly when users load websites.