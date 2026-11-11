Google agrees to addition privacy protections in Spirit Airlines data sale

Nov 10 : Alphabet's Google has agreed to additional privacy protections from the acquisition of employees data from defunct Spirit Airlines, a union representing employees said Tuesday.

The agreement clears the way next week for approval of Google's $10 million deal to acquire Spirit data to train AI models. The union said it had won a more rigorous de-identification process than previously planned and significant employee data will be excluded from the sale including health and medical information.

As part of Spirit's closure and asset liquidation, Google won an auction in August for data from emails, ​spreadsheets and calendars as well as for marketing, productivity and operations.

Spirit Airlines halted operations in May.