Jan ‌7 : Alphabet's Google and artificial-intelligence startup Character.AI have agreed to settle a lawsuit from a Florida woman who alleged a Character ‌chatbot led to ‌the suicide of her 14-year-old son, according to a Wednesday court filing.

The filing said the companies agreed to ‍settle Megan Garcia's allegations that her son Sewell Setzer killed himself shortly after being encouraged ​by a ‌Character.AI chatbot imitating "Game of Thrones" character Daenerys Targaryen.

Terms ​of the settlement were not immediately ⁠available. The ‌lawsuit was one of ​the first in the U.S. against an AI company ‍for allegedly failing to protect ⁠children from psychological harms.

