Google, AI firm settle Florida mother's lawsuit over son's suicide
Google, AI firm settle Florida mother's lawsuit over son's suicide

The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

08 Jan 2026 03:46AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2026 03:52AM)
Jan ‌7 : Alphabet's Google and artificial-intelligence startup Character.AI have agreed to settle a lawsuit from a Florida woman who alleged a Character ‌chatbot led to ‌the suicide of her 14-year-old son, according to a Wednesday court filing.

The filing said the companies agreed to ‍settle Megan Garcia's allegations that her son Sewell Setzer killed himself shortly after being encouraged ​by a ‌Character.AI chatbot imitating "Game of Thrones" character Daenerys Targaryen.

Terms ​of the settlement were not immediately ⁠available. The ‌lawsuit was one of ​the first in the U.S. against an AI company ‍for allegedly failing to protect ⁠children from psychological harms.

(Reporting ​by Blake Brittain ‌in Washington; Editing ‍by ​Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters
