Google AI health chatbot passes US medical exam: Study

PARIS: Google's artificial intelligence-powered medical chatbot has achieved a passing grade on a tough United States medical licensing exam, but its answers still fall short of those from human doctors, a peer-reviewed study said on Wednesday (Jul 12).

Last year the release of ChatGPT - whose developer OpenAI is backed by Google's rival Microsoft - kicked off a race between tech giants in the burgeoning field of AI.

While much has been made about the future possibilities - and dangers - of AI, health is one area where the technology had already shown tangible progress, with algorithms able to read certain medical scans as well as humans.

Google first unveiled its AI tool for answering medical questions, called Med-PaLM, in a preprint study in December. Unlike ChatGPT, it has not been released to the public.

The US tech giant says Med-PaLM is the first large language model, an AI technique trained on vast amounts of human-produced text, to pass the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).