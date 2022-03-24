Google allows Spotify its own in-app payment option

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday that it would allow Spotify to use its own payment system in its Android app as part of a new pilot.

Users who have downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify's payment system or with Google Play Billing.

The pilot will allow a small number of participating developers, starting with Spotify, to offer an additional third party billing option next to Google Play's billing system in their apps.

