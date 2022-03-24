Logo
Google allows Spotify its own in-app payment option
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone and a headset are seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo/File Photo
24 Mar 2022 04:17AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 04:27AM)
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday that it would allow Spotify to use its own payment system in its Android app as part of a new pilot.

Users who have downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify's payment system or with Google Play Billing.

The pilot will allow a small number of participating developers, starting with Spotify, to offer an additional third party billing option next to Google Play's billing system in their apps.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

