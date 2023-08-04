Logo
Google parent Alphabet slashes stake in trading app Robinhood
Google parent Alphabet slashes stake in trading app Robinhood

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 06:31PM (Updated: 04 Aug 2023 07:02PM)
Google-parent Alphabet has cut its stake in trading app Robinhood Markets by nearly 90 per cent, a regulatory filing showed on Friday (Aug 4).

The disclosure comes days after Robinhood said it had achieved profitability for the first time as a public company in the second quarter.

Robinhood has been struggling to regain its footing after emerging as the breakout financial technology app during the pandemic, when several retail traders were drawn to its platform because of its commission-free trades and easy-to-use interface.

However, the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle last year hammered equities, especially high-flying tech stocks in which there was a lot of retail interest, denting Robinhood's business.

Robinhood shares have lost 86 per cent since hitting their peak in August 2021.

Alphabet had around 612,214 shares in Robinhood as of Jun 30, compared with 4.9 million shares in the previous quarter.

As of Robinhood's last close on Thursday, Alphabet's stake would be worth just about US$7 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Source: Reuters/at

