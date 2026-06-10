Google and Meta denied new trial in youth social media addiction case, sources say

June 10 : A California state court judge denied motions by Meta Platforms and Google's YouTube seeking a new trial after a jury found them liable for designing social media platforms that are harmful to young people, sources familiar with the ruling confirmed on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn Kuhl ruled on the motions on Tuesday, according to court documents. The order stating her ruling and explaining her reasoning was not immediately available.

The companies had sought a new trial after a jury found them negligent and imposed a $6 million in damages.