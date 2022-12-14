Logo
Business

Google asks court to toss out federal antitrust lawsuit
Business

Google asks court to toss out federal antitrust lawsuit

Google asks court to toss out federal antitrust lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is pictured outside the Google office in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

14 Dec 2022 02:00AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 02:37AM)
WASHINGTON: Alphabet Inc's Google asked a federal court late on Monday to toss out the US Justice Department's 2020 lawsuit against it, which alleged that the search giant violated antitrust law to maintain dominance in its search business.

Documents laying out Google's reasoning for the summary judgment request were sealed. When it was filed, the company said the lawsuit was "deeply flawed" and "relies on dubious antitrust arguments." It argued that its overwhelming market share, which allowed "google" to become a verb meaning "search," is thanks to the quality of its search product, adding that its efforts to promote search were entirely legal.

Trial in the case is set for September 2023.

The US Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

