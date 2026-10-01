Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 : Alphabet's Google has asked an EU court to suspend EU regulators' order to open up its trove of search data to OpenAI and rival search engines as it steps up its fight against landmark rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech.

The company, which on Tuesday took the European Commission to court over the order, said it also applied for an interim measure at the Luxembourg General Court, Europe's second-highest court.

"Interim measures are for cases that pose a risk of serious harm. That's the case in 6(11) which as we have said risks serious harm to the privacy of European users," a Google spokesperson said, referring to the kind of business practice targeted in the EU order.

The Commission, which is also the EU competition enforcer, had in July ordered Google to share its search data to allow rivals, in particular AI chatbots, to compete with Google Search and give businesses and users more choices.

Google has criticised the measure, saying it risks undermining vital privacy and security guardrails for millions of Europeans.

The Commission has said its decisions take into account integrity and security features, as well as ensuring the protection of the personal data of end users.

News agency MLex was the first to report about the request for an interim measure.