Google-backed VerSe valued at US$5 billion in latest funding round
Geetha Sridha, 54, makes a video with her daughter Sarada Sridhar, that will upload on an Indian short video app, in Mumbai, India, Jul 1, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Hemanshi Kamani)

06 Apr 2022 03:48PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 04:08PM)
NEW DELHI: India's VerSe Innovation has raised US$805 million in a funding round led by Canada's top pension fund, putting a US$5 billion valuation on the Google-backed parent of short-video app Josh and news aggregator Dailyhunt.

The funding round saw participation from firms including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Luxor Capital and Sumeru Ventures.

VerSe said the investment will strengthen the AI-powered local language content platform across its family of apps, which targets the next billion of Internet users from India.

Josh, which has more than 150 million monthly active users, competes in India with homegrown rival Moj and Meta Platforms' Instagram Reels, all of which have sprung up since the country blocked the popular TikTok in June 2020 amid a border crisis with China.

The short video space has since attracted global investor interest in applications filling the gap.

Source: Reuters

