Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is seen outside of the Google Store, where visitors can try phones and other products from the company, in New York City, New York, U.S., February 10, 2022. Picture taken February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Paresh Dave

08 Mar 2022 07:30PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 07:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc for $5.4 billion in cash as its cloud business skyrockets.

Google's offer of $23 per share is at a premium of about 53per cent to Mandiant's stock price before a report that said Microsoft Corp was eyeing a deal to buy the company.

A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp.

Mandiant focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us