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Google to buy Spirit Airlines business data for $10 million
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Business

Google to buy Spirit Airlines business data for $10 million

Google to buy Spirit Airlines business data for $10 million

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

18 Aug 2026 05:24AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2026 05:30AM)
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NEW YORK, Aug 17 : Alphabet's Google is acquiring internal business data from bankrupt Spirit Airlines for $10 million, saying it plans to use the data for product development and training its AI models.

• The acquired data includes Spirit Airlines' employee emails, Microsoft Teams messages, spreadsheets, and calendars, as well as marketing, productivity, and operations data.

• The data will be de-identified before the sale is complete, containing no customer information or personally identifiable information.

• A U.S. bankruptcy judge will consider approving the data sale at a Wednesday court hearing.

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• Spirit also received a $7.5 million bid from Mercor, an AI data company.

• Spirit is selling off assets in bankruptcy after shutting down its business in May due to high debt and high fuel costs.

Source: Reuters
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