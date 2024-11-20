US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome

Alphabet's Google must sell its Chrome browser, share data and search results with competitors and take other measures - including possibly selling Android - to end its monopoly on searching the internet, United States prosecutors argued to a judge on Wednesday (Nov 20).

Such changes would essentially result in Google being regulated for as many as 10 years via a committee appointed by the Washington federal court that ruled it held an illegal monopoly in online search and related advertising in the US.

The measures presented by the DOJ are part of a landmark case that has the potential to reshape how users find information. In the US, Google processes 90 per cent of searches.

"Google's unlawful behavior has deprived rivals not only of critical distribution channels but also distribution partners who could otherwise enable entry into these markets by competitors in new and innovative ways," the DOJ and state antitrust enforcers said in a court filing on Wednesday.

Their proposals include ending exclusive agreements in which Google pays billions of dollars annually to Apple and other device vendors to make its search engine the default on their tablets and smartphones.

The filing expands on an earlier outline on how the government wants to end Google's monopoly in the US. Google called the proposals radical at the time, saying they would harm US consumers and businesses and shake American competitiveness in artificial intelligence.

US District Judge Amit Mehta has scheduled a trial on the proposals for April, though President-elect Donald Trump and the DOJ's next antitrust head could step in and change course in the case.