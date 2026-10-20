Logo
Logo

Business

Google Cloud services face outage in London, Revolut services down too
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Google Cloud services face outage in London, Revolut services down too

Google Cloud services face outage in London, Revolut services down too

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen during Kering Innovation Day 2026 at the company’s headquarters in Paris, France, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

20 Oct 2026 05:11PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2026 05:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 20 : Multiple Google Cloud services experienced disruptions in the company's London region on Tuesday, according to its service status page, while British digital bank Revolut also reported a service outage.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Revolut's service outage was related to the Google Cloud service disruption.

Revolut's status page showed most of its services were unavailable or partially unavailable, including card payments and ATM withdrawals.

"We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services. We can confirm that all our customers' money and data are safe," Revolut said on X.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Google said its engineering team was investigating the issue, which impacted the London-based europe-west2 data center.

Alphabet's Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking further details.

Separately, ING Germany said there were problems logging into online banking and its banking app due to a technical issue.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement