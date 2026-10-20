Google Cloud services largely back up in UK

Oct 20 : Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday full service has been restored in its London-based cloud region after a "power event" disrupted multiple cloud services.
Source: Reuters
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Oct 20 : Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday full service has been restored in its London-based cloud region after a "power event" disrupted multiple cloud services.
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