Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify and several other sites down

Google, Amazon and several other websites down
FILE PHOTO: Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
17 Nov 2021 02:24AM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 02:41AM)
Several social media apps and internet services including Google Cloud, Amazon, Snapchat and Spotify were down on Tuesday (Nov 16).

Spotify said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them", after more than 50,000 users reported they were facing issues.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said in a tweet.

The outage follows a six-hour widespread outage that crippled Facebook, now Meta, last month after a faulty configuration changes on the social media company's routers.

Source: Reuters

