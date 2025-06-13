Logo
Google Cloud, Spotify down for tens of thousands of users, Downdetector shows
FILE PHOTO: People walk next to the Google Cloud logo, during the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

13 Jun 2025 02:41AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2025 02:47AM)
Alphabet's Google Cloud and music streaming platform Spotify were down for tens of thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Google Cloud and more than 27,000 reports on Spotify around 2:26 p.m ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Google and Spotify did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Source: Reuters
