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Google, Constellation near deal for nuclear power, Bloomberg News reports
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Google, Constellation near deal for nuclear power, Bloomberg News reports

Google, Constellation near deal for nuclear power, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is displayed during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

06 Oct 2026 10:27AM
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Oct 5 : Google's parent Alphabet is nearing a multi-year deal to buy nuclear energy from Constellation Energy for $1 billion or more, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

• The deal could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

• Google could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours, while Constellation Energy declined to comment.

• Rising electricity demand from AI computing has renewed interest in nuclear power, which offers steady, carbon-free energy.

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• Last year, search giant Google partnered with NextEra Energy to restart an Iowa nuclear power plant. It also signed a deal last month with Southern Co to support upgrades at two of its nuclear plants.

• Constellation has also signed power deals with Amazon.com and Microsoft previously.

Source: Reuters
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