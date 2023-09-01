Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google DeepMind co-founder calls for US to enforce AI standards - FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google DeepMind co-founder calls for US to enforce AI standards - FT

Google DeepMind co-founder calls for US to enforce AI standards - FT

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

01 Sep 2023 01:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S. should allow Nvidia's artificial intelligence (AI) chips only to buyers who agree to ethically use the technology, Google DeepMind's co-founder Mustafa Suleyman told the Financial Times on Friday.

The US should enforce minimum global standards for the use of AI, and companies should at a minimum agree to abide by the same pledge made by leading AI firms to the White House, Suleyman said.

In July, AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer.

"The US should mandate that any consumer of Nvidia chips signs up to at least the voluntary commitments — and more likely, more than that," Suleyman said.

The U.S. has expanded restriction of exports of sophisticated Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices artificial-intelligence chips beyond China to other regions including some countries in the Middle East.

Mustafa Suleyman is also the chief executive of Inflection AI, a Microsoft-backed AI startup that raised $1.3 billion in June from Nvidia and other firms.

In May, Inflection released an AI chatbot named Pi that uses generative AI technology to interact with users through conversations, in which people can ask questions and share interests.

Executives and experts have been calling on AI developers to work with policymakers on governance and regulatory authorities.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.