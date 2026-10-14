Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 : Google DeepMind and Alphabet's cloud service Google Cloud will provide up to 200 European scientific researchers with direct access to their frontier models, together with $3 million in compute credits, the U.S. tech giant said on Wednesday.

• The move will give researchers direct access to the companies' scientific tools including AlphaFold 3, WeatherNext, AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve, and AlphaEarth Foundations.

• The companies said it will help researchers to tackle complex challenges faster, from predicting extreme weather patterns to mapping molecular structures.