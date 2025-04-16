Logo
Business

Google faces 5 billion pound UK lawsuit for abusing dominance in online search
Google faces 5 billion pound UK lawsuit for abusing dominance in online search

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File photo

16 Apr 2025 05:06PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2025 05:36PM)
LONDON :Alphabet's Google is being sued in Britain for potential damages worth about 5 billion pounds ($6.64 billion) alleging the company abused its dominant market position in the online search industry.

The case argues that Google has been shutting out competition through contracting phone makers to pre-install Google Search and the Chrome browser on Android devices and paying Apple to make it the default search engine on iPhones.

The claim also alleges that Google has ensured its search engine offers better functionality and more features for Google's own advertising offering than that of its competitors.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7526 pounds)

Source: Reuters
