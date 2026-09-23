Google faces UK push to put AI assistants on Android, Chrome choice screens

Sept 23 : Britain's competition watchdog on Wednesday put forward proposals to give Google Android and Chrome users greater choice and control over the search services they use, including AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Perplexity.

The tougher rules would require Google to show users a choice of search providers when they first set up an Android phone or open Chrome, prompt them once a year to pick a default, and allow AI assistants that meet its technical and security criteria to appear on those screens.

It would also require search providers to fairly attribute publisher content so users can access source material and know where results originated.

"The way people search for information online is changing," said Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA. "We’ve listened carefully to feedback and are responding quickly to the rise of AI assistants, which people are increasingly using as their search service, but aren’t included on Google’s choice screens."

The proposals are open to consultation until October 9, with the CMA expected to make a final decision by the end of the year.

In June, the Competition and Markets Authority ordered Google to provide greater transparency on how its search rankings work, as part of new rules aimed at boosting competition.