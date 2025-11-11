Google to invest around $6 billion in Germany, source says

BERLIN :Alphabet's Google will invest around 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in Germany, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, in a push to expand its infrastructure and data centre capacity in Europe's largest economy.

The plans include a new data centre in Dietzenbach, close to Frankfurt, and the expansion of a Google site in the city of Hanau, in the same area, a second source said.

Another source said earlier that the plans foresee investments of "a mid-single-digit billion euro amount".

Google did not immediately comment on the size of the investment.

The U.S. tech company has already said it will be "investing billions in Germany and will be addressing real issues of the future with innovations, artificial intelligence and climate-neutral transformation".

A press conference will be held on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT), and German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is expected to speak.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)