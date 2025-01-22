Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google invests $1 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic, FT reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google invests $1 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic, FT reports

Google invests $1 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Jan 2025 01:08PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Google is making a fresh investment of more than $1 billion into OpenAI rival Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement