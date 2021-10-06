Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google to invest US$1 billion in Africa over five years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Google to invest US$1 billion in Africa over five years

Google to invest US$1 billion in Africa over five years

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

06 Oct 2021 06:34PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 06:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAGOS: Google plans to invest US$1 billion in Africa over the next five years to ensure access to fast and cheaper internet and will back startups to support the continent's digital transformation, it said on Wednesday (Oct 6).

The unit of US tech company Alphabet Inc made the announcement at a virtual event where it launched an Africa Investment Fund, through which it will invest US$50 million in startups, providing them with access to its employees, network and technologies.

In collaboration with not-for-profit organisation Kiva, Google will also provide US$10 million in low interest loans to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa get through the economic hardship created by COVID-19.

"Today I'm excited to reaffirm our commitment to the continent through an investment of US$1 billion over five years to support Africa's digital transformation to cover a range of initiatives from improved connectivity to investment in startups," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

Google said a programme pioneered last year in Kenya in partnership with Safaricom that allows customers to pay for 4G-enabled phones in instalments would be expanded across the continent with mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Vodacom.

The company has been building an undersea cable to link Africa and Europe, which it says will bring faster internet and lower connectivity costs.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us