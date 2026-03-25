Google to label verified investment apps in India amid scam crackdown

(Corrects typo in company name in paragraph 1)

March 25 : Alphabet's Google will label verified investment apps on its app store in India, a move aimed at helping users spot legitimate trading platforms and avoid scams, a senior official at the country's markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India said on Wednesday.

The move will allow only brokers and intermediaries registered with SEBI to carry a verified badge, helping users identify legitimate platforms and distinguish them from fraudulent apps posing as them.